The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

