The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.60. 835,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

