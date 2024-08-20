Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,511,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,012,086. The company has a market cap of $705.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

