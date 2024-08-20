Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $99,652.38 and $108.74 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

