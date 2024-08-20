Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) vs. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Critical Analysis

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A VNET Group -39.32% -15.69% -3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempus AI and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 1 9 0 2.90 VNET Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tempus AI presently has a consensus target price of $45.56, suggesting a potential downside of 20.92%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Tempus AI.

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus AI and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $595.57 million 15.94 N/A N/A N/A VNET Group $7.51 billion 0.06 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -0.70

Tempus AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

