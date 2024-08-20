Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
