Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,065,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,781 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas FRM LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 12,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,310,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter worth $6,324,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

