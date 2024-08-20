Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supreme Stock Down 3.2 %

Supreme stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.56 and a beta of 1.20. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.70 ($2.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.33.

Get Supreme alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Supreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.