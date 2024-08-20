Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

