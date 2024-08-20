Sunpointe LLC Purchases 188 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.98. 2,569,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The firm has a market cap of $614.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

