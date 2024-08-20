StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.