StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AY. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.0 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.