StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Park City Group stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

