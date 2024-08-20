StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Park City Group stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.
About Park City Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.