StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

