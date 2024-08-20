StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CHCI opened at $7.10 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.