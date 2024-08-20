StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

APTO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

