Status Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Status has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $85.35 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,933.00 or 0.99972130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0220351 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,432,658.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

