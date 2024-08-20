STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 6.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.68 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 274,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 702,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

