SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Increased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after buying an additional 549,277 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after buying an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,972,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,695. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

