SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $211.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.