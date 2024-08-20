Sovryn Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $13,204.50 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,192,297.77488701 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46889658 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12,428.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

