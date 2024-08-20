Solana (SOL) Price Tops $143.50 on Top Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $143.50 or 0.00242032 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion and $2.17 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 582,729,782 coins and its circulating supply is 466,432,066 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

