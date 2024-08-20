Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6,670.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 212,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

