SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 4.9%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Approximately 653,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 820,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £27.70 million, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 2.07.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

