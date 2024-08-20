Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.30. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

