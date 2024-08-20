Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Declines By 9.3%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $134.31 and a twelve month high of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

