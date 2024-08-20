Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Declines By 9.3%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $134.31 and a twelve month high of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
