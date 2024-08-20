Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Drops By 11.0%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,598.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,598.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,039 shares of company stock worth $413,870. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.