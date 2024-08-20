Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Drops By 10.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,696,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,267.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
Hulic Company Profile
