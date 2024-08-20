Short Interest in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Increases By 5.7%

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

Fractyl Health stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 215,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.38. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $14.50.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

About Fractyl Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUTS. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the first quarter valued at about $13,735,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fractyl Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 996,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

