Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Expands By 5.2%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Ennis Stock Up 0.1 %

EBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 86,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ennis by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ennis by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

