Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Grows By 7.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. 796,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.01. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. On average, analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

