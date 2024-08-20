Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Grows By 7.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of EH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. 796,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.01. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. On average, analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.