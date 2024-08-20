Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expands By 5.7%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $297.05. 1,545,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.70 and a 200-day moving average of $309.28. Eaton has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

