Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Drops By 14.0%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 688,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.4 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,507. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.91.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.