Short Interest in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Drops By 11.9%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
8X8 Stock Up 2.4 %
EGHT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 585,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.56.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
