Short Interest in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Drops By 11.9%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

EGHT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 585,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

