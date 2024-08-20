Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Grows By 5.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,340,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter.

89bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,941. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $834.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

