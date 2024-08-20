Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Critical Contrast

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $4.86 million 5.89 -$36.77 million N/A N/A Semtech $838.32 million 2.78 -$1.09 billion ($16.91) -2.13

Profitability

Ebang International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semtech.

This table compares Ebang International and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Semtech -129.52% -154.99% -1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92

Semtech has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebang International beats Semtech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. Further, it offers portfolio of IoT solutions, such as modules, gateways, routers, and connected services; and portfolio of connected services, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based services for industrial, medical and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.