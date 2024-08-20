SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 513,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,515. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

