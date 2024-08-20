SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.48. 902,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,657. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $169.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.