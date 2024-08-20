SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBTC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,829. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

