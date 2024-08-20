SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,124. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

