SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,333. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,724,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,833 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

