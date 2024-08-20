SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $236,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,287. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

