SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.61. 201,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,173. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $426.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.33 and a 200-day moving average of $363.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.