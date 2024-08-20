SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244,580 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 676,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,437. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

