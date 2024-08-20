Sara Bay Financial Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. 5,443,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,959. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.