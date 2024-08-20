Sapphire Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,045.47 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $2,045.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.66 or 0.04410420 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00035659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,858,213,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,837,679,771 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

