Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 135.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 2,555,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

