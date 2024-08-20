Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

