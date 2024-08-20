Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,788. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

