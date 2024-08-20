Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.15. 3,623,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $197.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $172.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

